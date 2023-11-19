World Cup
ODI WC final: 'Unfinished business' for India
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 19, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Indian fans are desperate for the team to win a third ODI World Cup trophy and our sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with some of them outside the Narendra Modi Stadium take a listen.
