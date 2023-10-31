ODI WC: Afridi joins Zampa as leading wicket-taker | World of Cricket

After a middling start to the tournament, Shaheen Shah Afridi has hit top gear. His three-wicket haul against Bangladesh has taken him into the joint lead for most wickets at the World Cup with Adam Zampa. He went past the 100-wicket mark in the game in Kolkata today and is third-fastest to that mark and no Pakistani bowler has gotten there quicker. But can Shaheen Shah Afridi now take Pakistan to the semis? Former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore looks at how Afridi turned things around at the World Cup.