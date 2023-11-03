ODI WC: Afghanistan chase history with S/F berth a realistic possibility

Afghanistan have made many a pundit eat humble pie with a completely unexpected performance at the ICC World Cup. The Afghans have qualified for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and are in with a shot at reaching the semi-finals of a global event for the first time ever. How have they gone from being whipping boys to a mature side in the space of four years? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes their performances need to be celebrated.