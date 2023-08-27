Nvidia's $25 BN buyback rattles investors

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Even as analysts applauded Nvidia's excellent second-quarter report, some investors were taken aback by the company's decision to buy back $25 billion of its shares after the stock had more than quadrupled this year. Nvidia's stock buyback has been ranked as the year's fifth-largest repurchase announcement among US-based corporations. Nvidia's share price has increased by over 220% in 2023, prompting investors to wonder why.

