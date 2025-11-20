/NVIDIA Surges on Record-Breaking Earnings Beat

Published: Nov 20, 2025, 10:53 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 10:53 IST
Nvidia crushed wall street expectations on Wednesday, posting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales while issuing an optimistic revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. A strong forecast reignites investor confidence in semiconductor. And generative ai sector sent ai stocks soaring. Nvidia shares jumped over 5 percent in the after hours of the market. Asian markets also rose on Thursday driven by the rally in Asian chip stocks following the trend in U.S.