'Null and void': Russia slams war crimes warrant for Putin; Biden terms court order 'justified'

On Friday, the international criminal court announced an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. The warrant against the Russian President is based on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. The Hague-based court said it had also issued a warrant against Maria Vovabilova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights. According to Kyiv, over 16,000 children have been deported to Russia. The International Criminal Court said judges found there were reasonable grounds to suspect Putin's criminal responsibility.