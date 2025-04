First it was trade then tech and then came the indopacific standoff and cyber snooping. The US, China, Russia rivalry that has been evolving from a contest of influence to a global turf war is now going beyond our planet. This story takes a look at how China and Russia are planning to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon to power their joint lunar research station. China aims to become a major space power and land astronauts on the moon by 2030. Watch in for more details!