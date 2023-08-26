Nuh, Haryana: Speeding Rolls-Royce crashes into oil tanker | India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
A top police official has confirmed that Vikas Malu, the director of the Kuber group, was one of the passengers in the Rolls Royce that caught fire after colliding with a fuel tanker in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday. The driver and the helper of the heavy truck were killed when an oil tanker being driven on the wrong side collided with a speeding Rolls Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh district, according to authorities. The accident happened within the boundaries of the Nagina police station, close to Umri Village.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos