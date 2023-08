About 250 shanties in Tauru town were allegedly encroaching on government property, according to Nuh officials, a police officer claimed on Friday, days after communal clashes broke out in the region. The tenants of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land, according to the official, were illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had previously resided in Assam. The shanties were destroyed on Thursday night.