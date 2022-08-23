NSO co-founder and CEO Shalev Hulio steps down; group facing legal action

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Israeli spyware NSO group has said that its CEO Shalev Hulio is stepping down and the company will lay off 100 employees. NSO's Pegasus cyberweapon has come under increasing scrutiny.
