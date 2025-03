He's someone who suffers from a condition that makes him immune to any kind of physical pain — he doesn't feel hot or cold, he doesn't feel any pain however hard you hit him, he's Nathan Caine. Hollywood actor Jack Quaid speaks to WION's Zeba Khan about his upcoming Paramount Pictures film Novocaine, how he makes for an unlikely action hero and why it's a must watch. Novocaine releases on March 14 in theatres.