Novavax ties up with Serum Institute to manufacture Covavax vaccine for India

Jun 15, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US-based biotechnology company Novavax has tied up with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine called Covavax. According to the company, the vaccine is 90% effective and safe.
