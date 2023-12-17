Notre-Dame Cathedral spire gets new rooster weathervane ahead of 2024 reopening

In a significant development for the restoration of the famous Paris monument, Notre Dame Cathedral raised its rooster on Saturday. Beyond merely serving as a weathervane atop the cathedral spire, the crane-installed new golden rooster is redesigned as a spectacular phoenix with licking, flamed feathers. It represents resiliency in the face of devastation from the terrible fire in April 2019; restoration officials also disclosed that an anti-fire misting system is being installed beneath the cathedral's roof.