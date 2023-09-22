Not slowing down efforts to tackle climate change: UK PM

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
After his announcement on putting off the ban on sales of new petrol cars. In his latest statement, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted that the UK would still meet it's climate commitments. He said that he was not slowing down efforts to tackle climate change.

