Norway's envoy Hans Jacob bats for strong ties with India; says focus on ocean, climate

Pitching for strong ties with India, Norway's envoy to Delhi Hans Jacob Frydenlund has highlighted how both countries are working on oceans, climate, and "a clear emphasis on green and clean and renewable energy". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Hans Jacob said,"point of gravity in international politics is moving eastwards" and to develop opportunities with India, Norweigan govt in 2019 developed an India strategy because "India is becoming more important for Norway." Amid the 2nd wave of COVID pandemic, Norway had sent assistance to India and both countries have been cooperating to deal with the pandemic. He said, "India and Norway have an important role when it comes to combating the pandemic. India has an important role as a vaccine producer and Norway...working to provide and distribute vaccines". The Norwegian government announced a contribution of 20 million Norwegian Kroners (2.4 mn USD) towards COVID relief in India amid the covid crisis. The support was used to scale up ambulance services, blood donation services, and medical helplines.