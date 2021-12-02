Norway: Zapping cow dung with artificial lightning to reduce Methane

Dec 02, 2021
In a bid to curb the Methane release from cow dung a Norwegian company is now testing Plasma technology at a dairy farm. The company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with artificial lightning.
