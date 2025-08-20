LOGIN
Norway prince scandal: Crown princess’ son charged with 4 rapes, filming without consent

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:59 IST
A major scandal has erupted in Norway as the Crown Princess’ son faces charges of 32 offences, including 4 rapes. The case has shocked the royal family and sparked widespread public outrage.

