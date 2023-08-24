Norway PM meets Zelensky in Kyiv, decides to give F-16s to Ukraine | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Norway supposedly decided to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, if media reports are anything to go by then Norway will become the third country to have decided to do so.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos