From making its largest-ever warship to nuclear warheads, North Korea is growing its arsenal at a rapid pace. North Korea is the only nation that has tested nuclear weapons this century. Donald Trump has started referring to North Korea as a "nuclear state." How are U.S. policies towards North Korea expected to evolve under Trump's second term? Will there be a move towards "Complete Denuclearisation"? We explore these questions this week on 'North Korea’s Growing Arsenal: Trump 2.0’ on #WIONWideAngle.