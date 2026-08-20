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North Korea 'snubs' Trump, has no desire to talk to America

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 22:46 IST
#Gravitas North Korea denied any direct communication between leader Kim Jong Un and U. S. President Donald Trump. The statement rejects Trump's claim of recent contact.

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