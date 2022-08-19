North Korea: No-one barters their destiny for corn cake; rejects disarmament-for-aid deal

Published: Aug 19, 2022
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's sister Kim Yo-Jong says that the country will never accept South Korea's offer of economic benefits. She also accused Seoul for recycling past proposals which Pyongyang had already rejected.
