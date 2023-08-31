North Korea launches missiles hours after the US deployed B-1B bomber for air drills

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles as a part of a tactical Nuclear Strike drill on Wednesday. The country's State media reported that these were simulated scorched Earth nuclear strikes on targets across South Korea but the later strike comes as South Korea and the US wrap up their large-scale military drills on Thursday.

