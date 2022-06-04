North Korea: Kim Jong-Un declares 'Gravest national emergency'

Published: Jun 04, 2022, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to reports, 42.4% of the population is malnourished in North Korea. On the other side, unchecked spread of the virus in North Korea could be problematic, as the first covid case was reported on May 12th.
