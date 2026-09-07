/North Korea expands naval, nuclear capibilities

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 16:20 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 16:20 IST
North Korea is rapidly expanding its naval and nuclear capabilities under Kim Jong Un, commissioning a new 5,000-ton Kang Kon destroyer and integrating advanced warships into its nuclear response strategy. The latest developments highlight Pyongyang’s efforts to modernize its navy, strengthen maritime deterrence and develop more diverse nuclear delivery options. The expansion is raising concerns across the Korean Peninsula as North Korea continues to pursue advanced missiles, submarines and nuclear weapons capabilities.