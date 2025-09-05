LOGIN
North India Battles 2nd Wettest Monsoon in 50 Years | Floods & Landslides Wreak Havoc

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 16:41 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 16:41 IST
North India is witnessing its second-wettest monsoon in 50 years, triggering widespread floods and deadly landslides across several states.

