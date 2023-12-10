Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi starts hunger strike in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, currently jailed in Iran for her activism for women's rights, will begin a new hunger strike in prison as her prize is awarded in Norway. This strike will be a show of solidarity towards the Baha'i religious minority in Iran. Mohammadi is currently being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where last month, she went on another hunger strike to protest against the obligation for women to wear the hijab in Iran.