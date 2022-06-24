No walls, No privacy- Will you pay for a sleepless night in this hotel?

Published: Jun 24, 2022, 01:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Does sleepless nights keeps you up? Or does anxiety keep you tossing and turning. Well, there is a hotel in Switzerland that's perfect for you. ' Don't sleep, worry instead,' is the mantra of the 'Zero Star' hotel, here's our report!
