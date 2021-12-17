No laughing, no drinking, and no shopping in North Korea for 11 days, says Kim Jong Un

Dec 17, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From Friday forward, people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, generally known as North Korea, are prohibited from smiling, shopping, or drinking as part of an 11-day mourning period commemorating the death of former leader Kim Jong-il.
