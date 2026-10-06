/No food, no medicine, no escape: Russia turns Ukrainian city into hell on earth

A dual front crisis unfolds across the war zone. In Ukraine's southern town of Oleshky, civilians are cut off from essential food, water and medicine as intense bombardment closes road access. This is forcing Ukrainian authorities to send supplies over the Dnipro river via drone. At the same moment, the skies over Moscow ignited under a swarm of more than 650 long range strike drones in the heaviest aerial raid on the capital district in two years. Watch the ground level struggle for survival alongside the high altitude escalation reshaping both sides of the frontline.