No-confidence vote against Modi in parliament: Govt asks why is Rahul Gandhi not leading the debate?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The opposition parties, who have united to create the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) front, are considering introducing a no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration. The INDIA alliance's action is perceived as a tactic to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi into speaking on the floor of the House during the current monsoon session of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.

