No 'cheesy' matter: EU court rules 'Feta' is Greek

Published: Jul 16, 2022, 09:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Greece achieved a major victory over Denmark in the top EU court. It was not over some political or economic issue but about Feta cheese. The court has ruled in favor of Greece retaining exclusive rights to the name 'Feta'
