/Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' set for major release in China

Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated "Ramayana" is set for a major international leap, releasing in China this November under the title "Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince." Sony Pictures will distribute the film, marking a big moment nearly a decade after Tiwari's "Dangal" won over Chinese audiences. The Chinese version will reportedly run 33 minutes shorter to comply with local content regulations. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, "Ramayana: Part 1" releases November 6 internationally, and November 8 in India around Diwali.