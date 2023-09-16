Nipah Virus: Indian govt scrambles to contain spread | Live Discussion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
There is a new virus in India that is sending health officials into a frenzy in the southern states of the country. Authorities in India are scrambling to contain a rare outbreak of Nipah, a virus spread from animals to humans that causes deadly fever and has a high mortality rate. So which are the affected regions, will the virus spread, what's the transmission rate and what does the population need to do to stay safe or virus free. WION's Eric Njoka talks to dr. Vivek Nangia , chief of pulmonology at Max hospital, Saket for more perspective.

