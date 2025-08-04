Nimisha Priya Case: Family of Deceased Victim Demands Fixed Date for Execution

Hope appears to be dimming for Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is convicted of murder in Yemen, and is on death row. With her execution that was scheduled for July 16th 2025 being indefinitely postponed by Yemeni authorities, the deceased victim's brother has shared a letter requesting authorities for "speedy implementation of the retaliation sentence against the convict Nimisha Priya.