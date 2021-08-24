Nilofar Bayat recollects her painful experiences in Kabul due to Taliban's attack

Aug 24, 2021, 06:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nilofar Bayat left Kabul with 100 other refugees. Bayat and her husband had evacuated in a military aircraft. When she was two, her house in Kabul was hit by rocket during Taliban's attack and she suffered a spinal cord injury.
