Nijjar Killing: India's envoy to canada hits out, "India cooperating with the US not Canada"
Recent allegations of Indian involvement in the death of a Khalistani activist have triggered a diplomatic showdown between India and Canada. India's firm stance against all forms of terrorism and its expectation of Western support has set the stage for a prolonged standoff. This dispute has the potential to strain relations further, and it highlights the complexities of addressing terrorism on a global scale. Vikram Chandra tells you more.