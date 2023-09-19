Nijjar killing: India rejects Canada's allegations, expels senior Canadian diplomat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
India summoned Canadian envoy Cameron MacKay on Tuesday to inform him of the government's decision to remove a "senior Canadian diplomat" in response to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official for the execution of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

