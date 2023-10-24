Nigeria's Kano state holds mass wedding

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Mass weddings were held annually in Nigeria's northern state for many years until the previous administration discontinued the practice. The current governor had pledged to revive the ceremony, which was one of his key campaign promises. The Kano state government hosted a mass wedding, joining 1,800 couples in matrimony, mainly widows and divorcees selected from the 44 local government areas of the state.

