Nigerian presidential elections 2023 : Who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari?

Presidential polls in the African nation of Nigeria are almost over. Officials are now in the process of counting votes. Nearly ninety million people were eligible to cast their votes for appointing the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari. They are former Lagos governor and all progressive Congress' candidate Bola Tinubu. The surprise third party candidate Peter Obi, who is from the labor party and is a former governor of Anambra and People's Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar who is a former vice President.