Nigeria suffers despite Independence feat | World Of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced a six-month increase to the minimum wage, even as workers called off their indefinite strike. The President's announcement was made as the country marked the 63rd Independence Day, as the cost of living crisis continued to skyrocket.

