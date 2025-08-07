Nigeria on Alert After Deadly Floods, More Heavy Rain Predicted

Nigeria’s environment ministry has issued a flood alert for 19 states, warning of heavy rainfall between August 5–9 that could lead to widespread flooding. High-risk areas include parts of the northwest, south, and central regions—like Niger State, where deadly floods earlier this year killed over 100 people. Authorities are urging residents and local governments to take precautions as the country faces the peak of its rainy season. In 2022, Nigeria saw its worst flooding in a decade, with over 600 dead and massive displacement.