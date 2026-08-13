/Nigeria mass kidnapping: patients among 163 kidnapped victims rescued from captivity

In what President Bola Tinubu hailed as the country's largest single-day rescue operation, Nigerian security forces have successfully freed over 300 abducted citizens from forest captivity. The landmark mission secured the release of 163 villagers—predominantly women, children, and patients—who were originally snatched six months ago during a brutal militant raid on the Woro community in Kwara State, alongside 145 others primarily from neighboring Niger State.