LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nigeria mass kidnapping: Nigeria launches operation to rescue 600 kidnapped victims

Nigeria mass kidnapping: Nigeria launches operation to rescue 600 kidnapped victims

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 19:20 IST
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an immediate, large-scale joint security operation to rescue approximately 600 citizens who were mass-abducted in north-central Niger State.

Trending Topics

trending videos