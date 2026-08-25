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Nigeria mass abductions: Video of people abducted in Nigeria surfaces

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 20:26 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 20:26 IST
An armed group in Nigeria has released a chilling video showing roughly 600 women, children, and elderly people who were abducted during a mass raid on a mosque in Dekara village, Niger State

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