/Nigeria leader Bola Tinubu launches re-election bid, but challenges persist

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has officially launched his re-election campaign, setting up a high-stakes contest against opposition heavyweights Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. While Tinubu points to reforms aimed at reviving the economy, critics highlight the impact of fuel subsidy removal and currency devaluations that have driven up living costs. As campaigning gathers pace, the economy is expected to dominate the race for Nigeria’s top office.