Nigeria: Indian diaspora celebrates Ganesha Chaturthi in Lagos as festival goes global | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The 10-day festival of Ganesha Chaturthi has begun in India. People celebrate this festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across the country. But not just in India, this festival has gone global, watch the video to know more.

