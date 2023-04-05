Nigeria & Ghana face currency crisis | Crisis over old currency swap | World of Africa

Ghana is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation, amid a currency crisis that has worsened the nation’s fiscal position. The Ghanaian currency, Cedi, became the worst-performing currency in the world after it lost 45.1 percent of its value to the dollar in 2022. And in Nigeria, the central bank has extended the timeline to swap out its old currency for re-designed notes after the change triggered a cash shortage, forcing businesses to close and leaving millions unable to withdraw their money. What's causing this tumble and what really happens to the old, dilapidated currency notes?