/Nigeria Explosion: At Least 38 Dead, Leaves Dozens Injured in Nigeria Gas Blast

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 14:45 IST
A devastating gas explosion in Nigeria has killed at least 38 people and left nearly 27 workers hospitalized for severe respiratory treatment. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to rescue survivors and contain the aftermath of the blast.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, while hospitals work tirelessly to treat the injured. The incident highlights ongoing safety challenges in industrial operations across the region.