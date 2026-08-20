/Nigeria elections: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar & Peter Obi challenge Tinubu

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 08:16 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 08:16 IST
Nigeria’s political landscape heats up as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the country’s next elections. The opposition leaders are seeking to build a stronger political front as Nigeria prepares for another closely watched electoral battle. Watch this report for the latest developments, political alliances, and what the challenge could mean for Tinubu and Nigeria’s opposition.