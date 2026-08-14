/Nigeria Champions Efforts to Strengthen Religious Harmony

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 22:01 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 22:01 IST
Nigeria is stepping up efforts to strengthen religious harmony, promote tolerance and encourage peaceful coexistence among different communities.
The push comes as the country continues to focus on national unity and dialogue across religious and social groups. Authorities and community leaders are emphasising the importance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation in maintaining stability.
The latest developments highlight Nigeria’s efforts to build stronger relationships between religious communities and promote a more inclusive and peaceful society.